May 12, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Final Culver City Unified Community Arts Night to Feature Young Storytellers

The final CCUSD Community Art Night, featuring Young Storytellers, will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

Young Storytellers’ aim is to empower young people to voice their ideas and experiences through storytelling. In an effort to support students, teachers, and families currently dealing with unprecedented educational demands, Young Storytellers has created a FREE educational tool called, Story Time.

Story Time is a series of 12 short videos that help kids at home, in a classroom, or in an out-of-school program write short screenplays. Modeled after the organization’s flagship program, Script to Stage, this program uplifts individual student voices as they craft stories inspired by their interests, values, and lived experiences.

Young Storytellers is excited to invite Culver City families to learn more about the group and Story Time via an interactive and informative workshop at 7 p.m. on May 12!

Register for free by clicking here.

From CCUSD’s Culver Pride Newsletter

in Culver City, Education, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Action from a previous year's Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race. Photo: Courtesy Culver City Rotary.
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race Around the Corner

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

Annual event set for May 21 at the Culver-Palms YMCA By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Rotary Lucky Ducky Race...
Art, Edify Tv, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

May 11, 2021

Read more
May 11, 2021

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...

Cafe Istanbul in Beverly Hills. Photo: Facebook.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Two Men Indicted for Accused Hate Crime Attack at Beverly Hills Restaurant

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

Suspects are accused of allegedly attacking employees and saying racial slurs By Toi Creel Two men are facing charges after...

Photo: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (Facebook).
Featured, News, Politics

Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election Between 5 Democrats and Socialist

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...

10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Details on Palms Mixed-Use Proposal

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Located at 10610-10628 W. Venice Boulevard,...

A rendering of a mixed-use development planned for Culver City. Photo: City of Culver City.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Meeting for Culver City Project That Would Replace Post Office, Coco’s, Valvoline With Mixed-Used Development

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

City of Culver City schedules public hearing for 1111 Jefferson Boulevard development By Chad Winthrop A public meeting is set...
News

Major Appliance Purchase in Your Future? 5 Factors to Keep in Mind

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

One thing you should keep in mind as a homeowner is that you will need to replace your appliances in...
News

Signs That You Have a Termite Problem

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

There are some things in your home that you never want to see. Pests are one of them. These unwanted...

Photo: Culver City Fire Department (Facebook).
Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Getting Seniors Access to Covid-19 Vaccine

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

By Toi Creel Culver City Firefighters are helping connecting seniors to vaccines. The Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) is doing...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Historic Fox Theater Revamp?

May 7, 2021

Read more
May 7, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

The scene of a fatality involving an Expo Line train Thursday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Expo Line Train Kills Pedestrian in Culver City Area

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Fatality occurs near Bagley Avenue Thursday By Sam Catanzaro A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro Expo Line...

"The Godzilla" pizza: bacon, pepperoni, green garlic sausage, salami, smoked mozzarella, tomato sauce, miso kewpi mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, togorashi and scallionss. Photo: Jason Neroni via Pascal Shirley (Instagram).
Dining, News

Tokyo-Inspired Pizza Coming to Mar Vista

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

The Rose Venice’s Jason Neroni announces plans for former A-Frame space on Washington Blvd. By Kerry Slater A Westside chef...

Photo: LA Metro.
News, Traffic + Transportation

Metro Bike Share Relaunches on Westside

May 6, 2021

Read more
May 6, 2021

Program back after being suspended in September By Chad Winthrop LA Metro’s bike share system is back on the Westside. ...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Could Penmar, Rancho Park Golf Courses Become Affordable Housing?

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar and Rancho Park golf courses could be converted into space for affordable housing....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Palms Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 4, 2021

Read more
May 4, 2021

A development proposed for Palms would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+ unit,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR