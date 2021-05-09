Final Culver City Unified Community Arts Night to Feature Young Storytellers

The final CCUSD Community Art Night, featuring Young Storytellers, will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

Young Storytellers’ aim is to empower young people to voice their ideas and experiences through storytelling. In an effort to support students, teachers, and families currently dealing with unprecedented educational demands, Young Storytellers has created a FREE educational tool called, Story Time.

Story Time is a series of 12 short videos that help kids at home, in a classroom, or in an out-of-school program write short screenplays. Modeled after the organization’s flagship program, Script to Stage, this program uplifts individual student voices as they craft stories inspired by their interests, values, and lived experiences.

Young Storytellers is excited to invite Culver City families to learn more about the group and Story Time via an interactive and informative workshop at 7 p.m. on May 12!

Register for free by clicking here.

From CCUSD’s Culver Pride Newsletter