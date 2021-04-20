April 21, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter

Photo: CCUSD.

Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward

By Chad Winthrop

A pitcher for the Culver City High School Centaurs threw the second no-hitter of his career recently.

According to the Culver City Unified School District’s weekly newsletter, Culver City High School junior pitcher Alonso Reyes threw the second no-hitter of his career last Tuesday in a 5-0 shutout victory versus Windward at home.

The righty, who also plays third base, was named Outstanding Freshman for Culver City High School varsity baseball program in 2019 in a season that also saw him throw a no-hitter.

So far this season opposing hitters have an on-base percentage of only .075 against him as he has collected 2 wins and 9 strikeouts in just 12 innings pitched.

The righty hoping to carry this success over to the collegiate level. Despite only being a junior, he has already committed to play at Long Beach State

in Culver City, Featured, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat
