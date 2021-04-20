Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter

Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward

By Chad Winthrop

A pitcher for the Culver City High School Centaurs threw the second no-hitter of his career recently.

According to the Culver City Unified School District’s weekly newsletter, Culver City High School junior pitcher Alonso Reyes threw the second no-hitter of his career last Tuesday in a 5-0 shutout victory versus Windward at home.

The righty, who also plays third base, was named Outstanding Freshman for Culver City High School varsity baseball program in 2019 in a season that also saw him throw a no-hitter.

So far this season opposing hitters have an on-base percentage of only .075 against him as he has collected 2 wins and 9 strikeouts in just 12 innings pitched.

The righty hoping to carry this success over to the collegiate level. Despite only being a junior, he has already committed to play at Long Beach State