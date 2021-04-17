Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...
Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista
April 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar...
DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night
April 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...
Fiesta La Ballona Committee Considering Moving Location and Date 2021 Event
April 15, 2021 Staff Report
Annual Culver City festival could get a new October date By Toi Creel With the state beginning to reopen due...
Popular Taco Shop Heading Towards Westside
April 15, 2021 Staff Report
Sonoratown coming to Mid City soon By Toi Creel One of Los Angeles’ most popular taco shops is making its...
Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice
April 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...
Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside
April 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...
Superintendent Leslie Lockhart Announces Her Retirement From CCUSD After 23 Years in the District
April 14, 2021 Westside Today Staff
At this week’s regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting, CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart announced that she will be retiring from the...
Culver City Unified’s Music Education Program Earns National Recognition … Again!
April 13, 2021 Westside Today Staff
For the second year in a row, the Culver City Unified School District has earned the Best Communities for Music...
Culver Police Arrest Suspects After Two 7-Elevens Are Robbed at Gunpoint
April 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD arrest two men in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects were arrested after robbing back-to-back Culver...
Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey
April 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Culver City Video Game HQ Underway
April 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...
