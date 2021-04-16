Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard

By Chad Winthrop

Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar Vista.

As reported by Urbanized LA, wood framing has been completed on a five-story building at 12575 Venice Boulevard and nearly complete at a similar project at 12444 Venice Boulevard.

The first property, located at 12575 Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista, will include 52 apartment units in a five-story building with 48 underground parking spaces. The development, expected to be completed in 2021, currently has a tower crane on site doing work.

Rendering of 12444 Venice looking southeast.

The second property, located across the street at 12444 Venice Boulevard, will include 77 units above 2,1000 square feet of ground-floor retail and parking for 84 vehicles on a lot that used to be a shopping center. The development, expected to be complete in around two years, currently has rebar cages protruding from above ground.

Both developments are designed by TCA Architects and both will feature rooftop decks, fitness centers and club rooms.