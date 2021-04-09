Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.
‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space
April 8, 2021 Staff Report
bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle By Kerry Slater A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning...
LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City
April 8, 2021 Staff Report
Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market By Kerry Slater Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Culver City Library Set to Reopen
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Mike Bonin Proposes Homeless Shelter for Culver City
By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing a homeless shelter to Culver City On March...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Washington Boulevard Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project Meeting
April 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Community meeting April 8 By Chad Winthrop A virtual meeting will be held next week regarding a major water infrastructure...
Man Arrested After Robbing Culver City Restaurant at Gunpoint
April 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
23-year-old man arrested in connection to March 29 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a man suspected...
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito
April 1, 2021 Staff Report
Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope
March 30, 2021 Staff Report
Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer. Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-one...
