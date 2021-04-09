April 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.

Photo: bb.q Chicken (Instagram).
‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space

April 8, 2021

bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle By Kerry Slater A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning...

Photo: Bar Bohémien (Instagram)
LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City

April 8, 2021

 Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market By Kerry Slater Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Culver City Library Set to Reopen

April 6, 2021

Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...

I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove, Warner, and Palisades Elementary. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes Nick Melvoin (right) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 6, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Workers Walkout at Popular Westside Restaurant

April 5, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on a popular Westside restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video...
Mike Bonin Proposes Homeless Shelter for Culver City

April 5, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing a homeless shelter to Culver City On March...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 5, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Washington Boulevard Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project Meeting

April 1, 2021

Community meeting April 8 By Chad Winthrop A virtual meeting will be held next week regarding a major water infrastructure...

The Culver City strip mall where an armed robbery occurred this week. Photo: Google.
Man Arrested After Robbing Culver City Restaurant at Gunpoint

April 1, 2021

23-year-old man arrested in connection to March 29 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a man suspected...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope

March 30, 2021

Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer.  Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations

March 30, 2021

Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-one...

