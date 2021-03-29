Culver City Centaurs to Play on Fox Sports West

Fox Sports West broadcast for Centaurs Friday

By Staff Writer

Culver City High School football is hitting the airwaves this week

Fox Sports West has selected Culver City’s Friday, April 2 football game versus Peninsula to be one of its live-streaming Prep Zone games that week at 3:30 p.m.

The Centaurs, led by star quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, will be in action tonight as they travel to Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach to kick off their five-game season.

The Centaurs are new members of the competitive Bay League, which includes Mira Costa, Peninsula, Palos Verdes, Redondo Union and Santa Monica.