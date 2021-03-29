March 30, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Centaurs to Play on Fox Sports West

Fox Sports West broadcast for Centaurs Friday

By Staff Writer

Culver City High School football is hitting the airwaves this week

Fox Sports West has selected Culver City’s Friday, April 2 football game versus Peninsula to be one of its live-streaming Prep Zone games that week at 3:30 p.m.

The Centaurs, led by star quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, will be in action tonight as they travel to Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach to kick off their five-game season.

The Centaurs are new members of the competitive Bay League, which includes Mira Costa, Peninsula, Palos Verdes, Redondo Union and Santa Monica.

in Featured, News, Sports
Related Posts
Crime + Courts, News

Fatal Shooting Near Culver City

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Man shot dead over the weekend in Windsor Hills A man was shot dead in unincorporated Los Angeles County near...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver City-Area Hotel Nears Completion

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

A new hotel near Culver City is nearing completion. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Brock On Your Block, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Facing Pushback

March 28, 2021

Read more
March 28, 2021

Plans for an affordable housing project in Venice are facing opposition from local groups, learn more in this video brought...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, video

Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...

The flipped vehicle that resulted in the death of a burglary suspect in Windsor Hills this week. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Burglary Suspected Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident Following Pursuit

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

35-year-old man dies after flipping car in Wednesday chase By Sam Catanzaro A suspected burglar died after crashing into a...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Live Music is Back!

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage on the Westside. Check it out in this...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Culver City, Featured, News

Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...
Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News

Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction

March 19, 2021

Read more
March 19, 2021

Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica last week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for...
Featured, News

Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR