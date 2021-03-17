Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack charm and ocean views.
Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette
Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters
From Culver City Unified School District Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato?...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey
March 16, 2021 Westside Today Staff
The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Juvenile Arrested for at Least 10 Armed Robberies in Culver City-Area
March 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Police Department announce arrest 17-year-old in connection to series of armed robberies By Chad Withrop Culver City police...
Culver City Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey
March 15, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Culver City lawmakers are calling on...
Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed
March 14, 2021 Staff Report
192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu
A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls
A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...
Culver Police Seize 82 Pounds of Meth and Loaded Assault Rifle in Traffic Stop
Major weapons and narcotics bust this week by Culver City police By Chad Winthrop Culver City police seized 82 pounds...
LA Culinary Talents Highlighted at Culver City Pop-Up
LA Food Pop-Up Renaissance: A Series comes to Culver City’s Platform By Kerry Slater A series of pop-up restaurants are...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location
March 11, 2021 Staff Report
ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
Family of Mentally-Ill Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Sues LAPD
March 10, 2021 Staff Report
Victor Valencia’s family takes legal action By Toi Creel The family of a mentally-ill man killed by police is taking...
Sydney Kamlager Wins Special Election for State Senate District Encompassing Culver City
March 10, 2021 Staff Report
Democratic Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager beats Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee by a wide margin By Toi Creel Democratic Assemblymember Sydney...
Spring Into Action With Culver City Unified Food Drive
March 9, 2021 TJ Montemer
CCUSD spring food drive now until March 15 By TJ Montemer Spring into action and help make sure Culver City...
