February 17, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may have to wait. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
Featured, News

Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Couple Dining at Culver City Sushi Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint in Latest Such Incident in Area

February 15, 2021

Read more
February 15, 2021

Incident occurs on Valentine’s Day at local sushi restaurant By Chad Winthrop A Valentine’s Day dinner took a turn for...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

Read more
February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Media Park Revitalization Conceptual Plan Development

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Community survey now online until February 19th The cities of Culver City and Los Angeles are developing a conceptual plan...
Crime + Courts, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Another Attempted Robbery Near Westfield Culver City

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Incident occurs on Green Valley Circle Feb. 7 By Chad Winthrop An attempted street robbery recently occurred near Westfield Culver...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Beloved Westside Curry House to Close After Over Three Decades

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...

A sharp looking pie from Upper Crust Pizzeria. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Boston-Style Pizzeria Opening in Culver City

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Upper Crust Pizzeria opening in downtown Culver City By Toi Creel Can’t get enough of thin crust pizza? A popular...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR