February 12, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Boston-Style Pizzeria Opening in Culver City

A sharp looking pie from Upper Crust Pizzeria. Photo: Facebook.

Upper Crust Pizzeria opening in downtown Culver City

By Toi Creel

Can’t get enough of thin crust pizza? A popular pizzeria specializing in Boston-style pizza is opening a second location in Culver City to help.

After five years a their Beverly Hills location, another Upper Crust Pizzeria will be coming to 3847 Main Street in Culver City.

“Prior to this location, we were doing a lot of catering in the Culver City location. It’s a great spot for foot traffic and nightlife that seems to fit well with our business model” said Shawn Shenefield, Owner of Upper Crust Pizzeria. “We were all along looking at areas relatively close to Beverly Hills. We’re looking to expand our current customer base now and we believe this restaurant will be a great fit.”

Shenefield says they picked the location because of its proximity to the other restaurant, but also because they wanted to expand.

“I would say we are looking towards mid April as far as opening with time for training employees, etc,” Shenefield said.

The restaurant was purchased by the store as is and nearly 70 percent finished with construction.

As far as the menu, costumers can expect the same traditional Boston pizza, but also pasta dishes and sandwiches to mix things up.

While there do happen to be a slew of pizza restaurants in the area, Shenefield says he’s not worried about competition.

“When we went into Beverly Hills there were two [pizzerias] across the street from us. We really focus on our product and our customer experience. One thing we have going for us is we really love what we do and if you own a restaurant that has to happen. I’ve been doing this all my life. My parents had pizza restaurants when they were younger. We put so much into our customer experience and our product, I think that helps us set the bar higher and really maintain an edge above our competition.”

The restaurant, originally based out of Boston, features handmade dough made fresh every day. According to the Upper Crust website, “We roll our dough ultra-thin before it gets topped and placed in our artisan stone deck oven. This special oven provides a balanced temperature from front to back for perfectly even cooking every time. Our pies have a crispy char on the bottom, but they’re still light and airy on top. It’s the perfect Neapolitan-style base for our wide selection of premium toppings!”

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Beloved Westside Curry House to Close After Over Three Decades

February 11, 2021

Read more
February 11, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Business, Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Get the Most out of Your Tax Filing With Mofrad Financial Solutions

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

Local finance firm meeting the needs of small/medium sized businesses and individuals Tax season is fast approaching – and to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Armed Robbery at Culver City 7-Eleven

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Robbery occurs over the weekend at 7-Eleven on Sepulveda By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a man wanted for...
News, video

Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

Read more
February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News

Westside’s Only Winter Homeless Shelter Opens

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program includes 30 beds at Venice’s Oakwood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro A winter homeless shelter is...
Dining, Featured, News

Chicken Pop-Up Coming to Culver City-Area

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...

A couple at Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Featured, News

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

One of the 2020 Water is Life Student Art Contest winning submissions submitted by a Culver City Middle School 7th grade student. Photo: WestBasin.org.
Education, Featured, News

Culver City Students Invited to Participate in ‘Water Is Life’ Art Contest

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Submissions due via regular mail or e-mail by Friday, March 19, 2021 By Chad Winthrop Culver City students are invited...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR