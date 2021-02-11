Boston-Style Pizzeria Opening in Culver City

Upper Crust Pizzeria opening in downtown Culver City

By Toi Creel

Can’t get enough of thin crust pizza? A popular pizzeria specializing in Boston-style pizza is opening a second location in Culver City to help.

After five years a their Beverly Hills location, another Upper Crust Pizzeria will be coming to 3847 Main Street in Culver City.

“Prior to this location, we were doing a lot of catering in the Culver City location. It’s a great spot for foot traffic and nightlife that seems to fit well with our business model” said Shawn Shenefield, Owner of Upper Crust Pizzeria. “We were all along looking at areas relatively close to Beverly Hills. We’re looking to expand our current customer base now and we believe this restaurant will be a great fit.”

Shenefield says they picked the location because of its proximity to the other restaurant, but also because they wanted to expand.

“I would say we are looking towards mid April as far as opening with time for training employees, etc,” Shenefield said.

The restaurant was purchased by the store as is and nearly 70 percent finished with construction.

As far as the menu, costumers can expect the same traditional Boston pizza, but also pasta dishes and sandwiches to mix things up.

While there do happen to be a slew of pizza restaurants in the area, Shenefield says he’s not worried about competition.

“When we went into Beverly Hills there were two [pizzerias] across the street from us. We really focus on our product and our customer experience. One thing we have going for us is we really love what we do and if you own a restaurant that has to happen. I’ve been doing this all my life. My parents had pizza restaurants when they were younger. We put so much into our customer experience and our product, I think that helps us set the bar higher and really maintain an edge above our competition.”

The restaurant, originally based out of Boston, features handmade dough made fresh every day. According to the Upper Crust website, “We roll our dough ultra-thin before it gets topped and placed in our artisan stone deck oven. This special oven provides a balanced temperature from front to back for perfectly even cooking every time. Our pies have a crispy char on the bottom, but they’re still light and airy on top. It’s the perfect Neapolitan-style base for our wide selection of premium toppings!”