Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Handcuffed by Culver City Police

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking into January 13 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man who Culver City police found bloodied before becoming unresponsive as officers restrained him and later died at a local hospital.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Acting Chief Manuel Cid, on January 13, 2021, around 2:30 a.m., dispatchers received two separate calls regarding a subject walking in a neighborhood and screaming for help in the area of Sepulveda and Jefferson boulevards.

“The reporting parties stated that the subject was dressed in only his underwear and was bleeding,” Cid said.

While officers were en route, they received an additional call that the man was now at a business located at 6300 Slauson Avenue, banging on the locked doors and attempting to enter the business, according to Cid.

“Officers arrived on the scene and contacted the subject, who was only dressed in his underwear, had a significant amount of blood on his body, and was making incoherent statements. Officers believed the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance and in need of medical attention. They were able to detain and handcuff the subject. While awaiting the Culver City Fire Department’s arrival, the subject began to resist the officers as the Fire Department arrived on the scene,” Cid said. “The officers continued to restrain the subject, and at some point, he became unresponsive.”

Police say Culver City Fire Department personnel immediately rendered medical aid and transported the subject to a local hospital where he died on January 16.

According to authorities, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is conducting a death investigation at the request of the CCPD. In addition, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Has been notified and is monitoring.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner is determining the cause of death, CCPD said in a press release.

Westside Today has asked CCPD if the man’s bleeding related to his death. In addition, we have asked the Department what specifically CCPD officers were doing in the restraining process and if the officers involved are still active during the investigation. The Department has not responded at the time of publishing.