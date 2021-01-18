Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization

Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park

By Chad Winthrop

The public is invited to attend a virtual workshop to discuss the revitalization of a popular park in the heart of Culver City.

On Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM, the City of Culver City, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, will hold a virtual community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park, which is located at the corner of Culver and Venice Boulevards.

“During the workshop attendees will discuss how Media Park can be utilized by a broad range of age groups and users, potential amenities and infrastructure needs among other things. Outcomes from workshop and stakeholder input will be memorialized in a conceptual plan prepared by landscape architects at SWA,” the City of Culver City said.

According to the City, new features could include bike hub and bike share facilities; Children’s tot lot/play area; Tea house/coffee concessions and restroom facilities; Arts related programming/performance space; Above-ground decking to protect existing tree roots and promote sustainability, Solar power and micro grids; Infrastructure to expand the park area to potentially accommodate Farmer’s Market and other special events.

Media Park, in addition to being a popular recreation spot for Culver City residents, is also the location for Los Angeles’ Taste of the Nation event, one of the premier annual food events in the region. The day-long event, which did not take place this year due to the pandemic, donates all proceeds to the No Kid Hungry campaign.

The Feb. 4 workshop will occur via Zoom. Registration is required to attend the meeting. For additional information or questions regarding this project, please contact Elaine Gerety Warner at (310) 253-5777 or via email at elaine.warner@culvercity.org.