December 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic

While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only LGBTQ owned premier open-[h]air salon in Hermosa Beach has gone from surviving to thriving. 

Owner and Creative Director Anthony Morrison opened the luxury hair salon on Sept.1st 2018.  

Anthony Morrison & Bradley Davis

The name “The Londoner”, inspired by Morrison’s home town and heritage, has added  “a breath of fresh [h]air” and an element of elegance and sophistication to Aviation Blvd while serving the Hermosa Beach community. 

Having wanted to work in the hair industry since the age of 8 and with years of experience, owning and working in salons throughout Manhattan Beach and Beverly Hills, Morrison desired a space that spoke to him. When he found the quaint space with a beautiful patio that reminded him of home he knew that this was where he needed to be. 

With 11 other hair salons nearby, Morrison knew he had to find a way to set his salon apart. Being from London, Morrison knew he wanted to infuse his English heritage into the business with “elegance included”.

When asked what separates The Londoner apart from other salons Morrison said, 

“We are dedicated to creating the ultimate experience for our guests. We do everything we can to make them feel like they are walking into a Four Seasons Hotel. My staff are all trained the same so they know what they need to do and we work as a team. We even send some guests flowers and hand deliver them to their homes and send both holiday and birthday cards. We want our guests to always feel appreciated.” This includes serving guests high tea.

Being one of very few black LGBTQ+ business owners in the South Bay, Morrison feels the requirement to succeed. 

“The pressure has been immense” he admitted.  “To run a business, support my staff and represent myself in the best way. It takes a lot. I don’t shy away from being gay. Everyone knows. I’m even engaged to a wonderful guy. I want kids growing up in this area to have a role model.” 

When the pandemic started The Londoner, like many businesses, was forced to shut its doors between March and June. Despite this setback Morrison was determined to keep his business afloat. Going into the office every day to reach out to staff and guests to keep them engaged and to assure them that they are in this together. 

Morrison found a creative way to pivot and adapt to the new COVID restrictions by moving his indoor salon outside to the patio space where it has thrived. While many businesses have been forced to cut staff, The Londoner has more than doubled their team since the pandemic began. 

“In terms of how we have adapted, it could have been a lot worse,” Morrison said referring to the pandemic. “We are extremely grateful for our outdoor space. Bradley and I have been hiring since COVID and we are still hiring.” 

Morrison’s business partner and Managing Director Bradley Davis worked in multiple different industries prior to teaming up with Anthony. It was important to him and the team to make The Londoner a “green business”. 

Davis worked with Morrison and Salon Manager Cassie Burdge to make sure all the products used and sold at the salon do not contain chemicals or any other ingredients that would be harmful to the environment. “Actions speak louder than words,” says Davis. “We put our money where our mouth is for our guests and for the environment.”

As of Dec. 16th, after working with Hermosa Beach city officials, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison is now officially certified as a Green Business and has become the newest member of The California Green Business Network. 

Morrison and Davis are not only environmentally conscious they have also made it a point to look out for other businesses in their community as well. 

When neighboring gay owned restaurant, Ocean Diner, was forced to close due to COVID Morrison and Davis set up a GoFundMe page which has since raised over $7,000 to help the restaurant support their staff. 

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community Morrison hopes to get The Londoner more involved with LGBTQ+ organizations and charities throughout 2021 and beyond. 

Both Morrison and Davis are members of the city of Hermosa Beach Economic Development Stakeholders Advisory Working Group where they work side-by-side with other local business owners and city officials to continue improving the relationships and communications between small businesses, the city and its residents. 

in Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News
Related Posts
Featured, News

Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 20, 2020

Read more
December 20, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Real Estate, video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...

The scene of a fatal Baldwin Hills shooting Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves One Dead

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Incidnet occurs in Target parking lot Wednesday By Chad Winthrop A Baldwin Hills shooting left one person dead this week....
News, video

Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation: Culver City Beat – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation * Unions...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Featured, News

Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...

The “Chili Bowl” building that is home to Shunji. Photo: Google.
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Sushi Restaurant Located in Historic Building Plans Move

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Shunji planning move to Ocean Park Boulevard  By Kerry Slater A Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant–located in an architecturally unique West LA...
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

Read more
December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Fall weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
Featured, News

Officials Seek Help Identifying Patient at Westside Hospital

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

Patient has been at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center since Nov. 14, officials say By Chad Winthrop Officials are asking the...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City High School Grad Named Member of HRC Foundation Youth Ambassadors

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

The Human Rights Campaign have announced that Nico Craig, an 18-year-old DJ and music producer, has been named a member...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
News, video

Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...

The scene of a Monday shooting in Marina del Rey. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Victim Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Shooting

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro A victim was sent to the hospital following...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City

December 13, 2020

Read more
December 13, 2020

By Toi Creel Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside. The tech company has secured another block of warehouse...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR