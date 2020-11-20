Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause last week, and well check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
What To Drink For The Holidays
November 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
November 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...
Looking For A Way To Destress?
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
November 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
