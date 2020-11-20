November 21, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt

Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause last week, and well check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales

News, video

Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season: Culver City Beat – November, 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Football Team Gears Up For Season *...
News, video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 18, 2020

November 18, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
News, video

“Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open: Culver City Beat – November, 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * “Park to Playa” Trail Is Now Open * Increased Fire Risk...
video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 16, 2020

November 16, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Real Estate, video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
News, video

Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program: Culver City Beat – November, 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City To Start Mobile Recycling Program * President Trump Falsely...
News, video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
Dining, video

What To Drink For The Holidays

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
News, video

Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80: Culver City Beat – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Alex Trebek Dies At Age 80 * George Gascon Unseats Jackie...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...

Photo: Ted Catanzaro
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westside Cities See Significant Rent Decreases Since Start of Pandemic

November 8, 2020

November 8, 2020

Rent index down for Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro A recent report shows the average rent...
video, Westside Wellness

Looking For A Way To Destress?

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
Real Estate, video

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season,...
News, video

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...

