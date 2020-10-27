Culver City Unified Providing Free Grab and Go Meals for All Children

Grab and go meals for all children under 18 (not just CCUSD students)

By Kerry Slater

The Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) is providing free grab-and-go meals to all children, not just CCUSD students.

According to CCUSD, the grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches are now available to all children 18 and under (not just CCUSD students) at all CCUSD school sites.

Elementary School Sites are serving 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Secondary School Sites are serving 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. the district says.

In addition, free weekend meals are available as well. Weekend meals can be picked up with Friday meals.

There is no pick-up on Saturday or Sunday, according to CCUSD.