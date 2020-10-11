October 12, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

First Look at Culver City’s 1111 Jefferson Project

Check out renderings of a Culver City development the would see a Post Office, Coco’s Restaurant and Valvoline be replaced with a mixed-use development, in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Featured, News, Real Estate
Motel 6 in Harbor City, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Real Estate

LA County Set to Buy 8 Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City High Teacher Earns National Outstanding Educator Award

October 8, 2020

Culver City High School history teacher Andy Owens has been selected for the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award. This...
News, video

ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City: Culver City Beat – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ABC’s ‘Supermarket Sweep” Show Coming To Culver City * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

Chicken tikka masala frankie at The Bombay Frankie Company. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Popular Indian Street Food Restaurant Opening in Culver City

October 8, 2020

Westfield Culver City getting popular The Bombay Frankie Company By Kerry Slater A popular Indian street food restaurant is relocating...

Tasty offerings at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtsey.
Dining, Featured, News

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

LA County Indoor Malls, Nail Salons Given Green Light

October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Featured, News, Oped, Westside Wellness

More Visitors Needed to Stem COVID in Nursing Homes

October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist More than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, no one has done much to...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Playgrounds Open

October 6, 2020

Outdoor playgrounds re-open Saturday, October 3 By Chad Winthrop Culver City outdoor playgrounds recently re-opened with measures in place to...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 5, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...

Ring footage shows a burglary suspect fleeing an occupied Culver City home. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Hot Prowl Burglary Caught on Tape

October 5, 2020

Suspects break into occupied house Ring footage captures a recent hot prowl burglary of the occupied home of an elderly...
News, video

New Changes To Culver City Roadways: Culver City Beat – October, 5, 2020

October 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Changes To Culver City Roadways * LA City Council Moves...
Featured, News

Become a Volunteer for the Culver City General Plan 2045

October 4, 2020

Submitted by the City of Culver City The City of Culver City recently began updating its General Plan. This is...

