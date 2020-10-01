Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation
* Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes October 15th
Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy
October 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Longtime chain to keep locations open By Toi Creel Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old...
LA County Says Breweries, Wineries Can Resume Outdoor Services
October 1, 2020 Westside Today Staff
LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween
September 28, 2020 Staff Report
Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’
September 28, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls
September 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
