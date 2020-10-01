October 2, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation: Culver City Beat – October, 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Man Arrested For Pulling Gun Trigger In Altercation
* Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes October 15th
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School of Rock

in News, video
Related Posts
Real Estate, video

Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Dining, Featured, News

Culver City-Founded Sizzler Restaurants Declare Bankruptcy

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

Longtime chain to keep locations open By Toi Creel Founded in Culver City and based in Orange County the 62-year-old...
Dining, Featured, News

LA County Says Breweries, Wineries Can Resume Outdoor Services

October 1, 2020

Read more
October 1, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Dining, video

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...

Photo: Mr. Bones Pumpkin Parch (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Not Open in Any Capacity This Halloween

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Popular Culver City pumpkin patch and Halloween destination cites current rate of COVID-19 infection as factor By Kerry Slater Mr....
News, video

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking: Culver City Beat – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Elder Abuse and Carjacking * LA...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

LAX Launches ‘Noise-Portal’

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Health + Fitness, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Westfield Files Federal Class-Action Lawsuit to Reopen Indoor Malls

September 27, 2020

Read more
September 27, 2020

Federal class-action lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County By Toi Creel The company behind Westfield Culver City has filed a...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Real Estate, Realty, video

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
News, video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, video

Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Read more
September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas! Test

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR