Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

* Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help
* Increases In Covid-19 Cases Could Delay LA County Reopenings
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
Dining, Featured, News

As County Breweries Say They Have Been Unfairly Shuttered Lawmakers Pass Grant Program

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors  By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...

Left to right: KazuNori, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO. Photos: facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Trio of Popular Restaurants Coming to Marina del Rey

September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020

Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO By Kerry Slater A trio of popular restaurants is coming to...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Burglary Suspect Makes Entry Into Occupied Culver City Residence

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

Man enters Culver City home, confronted by residents By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested this week a burglary suspect...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Smoke From Wildfires Making You Sick?

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Featured, News, Sports, Westside Wellness

Culver City Officials Threaten to Close Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

Officials post additional notices at skatepark  By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...

Santa Monica's Palisades Bluffs over Labor Day weekend. Photo: Toi Creel.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases?

September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020

County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
video

New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
News, video

Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...

Culver City Park. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Shots Fired and Live Ammo Found at Culver City Park

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

No victims reported by police By Sam Catanzaro Police found spent shells and live ammunition following reports of shots fired...

DoubleTree Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Hotel Stabbing Leaves Victim ‘Bleeding Profusely’

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Suspect at-large, victim in critical condition following Friday incident at Culver City DoubleTree By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at-large...

An intensity map of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt throughout Los Angeles Friday night. Photo: USGS/Getty Images.
Featured, News

4.6 Quake Rocks Westside

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night By Sam Catanzaro A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Real Estate, Realty, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...

