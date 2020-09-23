September 24, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Trio of Popular Restaurants in Marina del Rey

Left to right: KazuNori, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO. Photos: facebook.

Marina del Rey getting HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO

By Kerry Slater

A trio of popular restaurants is coming to a development underway the Marina del Rey.

As reported by toddrickallen.com, HiHo Cheeseburger, KazuNori and UOVO are coming to The Boardwalk Shops at Marina del Rey development underway.

HiHo Cheeseburger, which currently has locations in Santa Monica (1320 2nd Street) and Mid-Wilshire in Los Angeles (6245 Wilshire Boulevard), is known for their no-frills menu featuring 100 percent Wagyu beef burgers, fries and shakes. Recently the restaurant was named by Eater Los Angeles as one of the 19 essential burgers in Los Angeles.

KazuNori, an offshoot from esteemed sushi restaurant SUGARFISH, is known for its simple yet decadent hand rolls. The mini-chain currently has locations in Downtown Los Angeles, Mid-Wilshire, Santa Monica, Westwood and New York City.

UOVO, which boasts pasta dishes made in Bologna, Italy, has LA locations in Mid-Wilshire and Santa Monica. The pasta prepared fresh daily, using a type of egg that’s available only in Italy and is specially produced for pasta.

The Boardwalk Shops at Marina del Rey, expected to open in 2021, will feature 86,000 square feet of space across four buildings, including a Trader Joe’s. The development, located at the intersection of the three main arteries in Marina del Rey, Admiralty Way and Mindanao Way, and Bali Way, will feature waterside dining, shopping and office space off of Mindanao Way. Among the retailers and restaurants will be a flagship West Marine store.

in Dining, Featured, News
