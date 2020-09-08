September 8, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Elderly Man’s iPhone Stolen in Culver City Strong Arm Robbery

The area of Slauson Avenue and Segrell Way where a robbery took place Sept. 7. Photo: Google.

Culver City police searching for suspect

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are searching for a suspect who stole an iPhone from an elderly man in broad daylight.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on September 7 at 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a strong-arm robbery in the area of Slauson Avenue and Segrell Way.

“Officers met with the elderly victim who stated he was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect pulled her vehicle along side of him and began to curse at him for unknown reasons. The suspect then exited her vehicle, approached the victim and forcibly grabbed the victim’s cell phone. The victim attempted to maintain possession of his phone while backing away, a struggle ensued, and the suspect was able to pull the phone away from the victim,” CCPD said in a Tuesday press release.

The victim’s phone was an Apple iPhone 11 in a green case, the press release states.

The suspect then entered a black four-door vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction, according to CCPD.

CCPD says the suspect is a Black female, approximately 5’5” to 5’7”, 50-55 years old, short dark hair, thin build, dark complexion, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (310) 253-6300.

in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

