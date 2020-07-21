July 22, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until December

Valentina Mac Eira of Culver City High School (left) in action versus Santa Monica High School in 2019. Photo: Morgan Genser.

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December

By Sam Catanzaro

High school sports in Los Angeles and statewide will not begin until December due to the rise in the coronavirus cases.

On Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and CIF Southern City Section (which includes Culver High School) announced the delay of the 2020 Fall sports season until December. Rather than sports being divided up into three seasons that run from August to June, there will be two seasons (Fall and Spring) that run from December to June.

“Over the last several months, and through the ever-changing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working on various scenarios to deliver Fall, Winter and Spring sports during the 2020-2021 school year,” said CIF Southern Section Commissioner, Rob Wigod. “From start to finish, the focus has been on how we can serve the young men and young women we are so fortunate to serve in the best way we possibly can, and I commend everyone involved for never wavering in their support of that philosophy.”

According to Wigod, regular seasons, some of which were 83 days (Soccer), 81 days (Basketball), 64 days (Football) and 57 days (Girls Volleyball) already had quite a range, in terms of the length of their seasons in previous years, but this year all sports will be around 72 games or less.

“We believe that to help with the overlap of seasons, affecting student-athletes, coaches and facilities, we would standardize the length of the regular seasons to approximately 72 days, for those who previously had more days than that, while leaving the others with less than 72 days alone,” Winograd said. “The total number of days in some sports will be reduced, approximately 5%-12%, but schools can still play the same number of maximum allowable contests, if they choose, in that smaller window.”

In addition to this newly developed sports calendar, CIF announced that student-athletes will be given the opportunity to participate with outside organizations during their season of sport, something not normally allowed.

The 2020-2021 sports calendars will be placed on the agenda as an Emergency Action Item at the next scheduled meeting of the CIF Southern Section Executive Committee on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

in Featured, News, Sports
Related Posts
Big Lots in Culver City. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Stabbing at Culver City Big Lots

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Suspect at large, victim taken to hospital An at-large victim stabbed a person in a Culver City Big Lots parking...
News, video

Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd: Westside Beat – July, 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Man Rescued From Overturned Vehicle on Sepulveda Blvd * How Schools...
Featured, News

Garcetti on Brink of Implementing New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...
Beverly Hills, Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Westwood

Westside Properties Included in $100M Federal Embezzlement Lawsuit

July 20, 2020

Read more
July 20, 2020

“The Mountain” property, Westwood apartment among assets sought by Justice Department By Staff Writer Two Westside properties are included in...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Featured, health, News

LA County Tops Daily COVID-19 Count, Again

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...
News, video

Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case: Westside Beat – July, 16, 2020

July 16, 2020

Read more
July 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Police Seeking Help in Robbery Case * Los Angeles Headed for...
Featured, News

New Stay-at-Home Order ‘Not off the Table’ as County Tallies Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Over 2,000 people currently hospitalized By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County reported Wednesday the highest number of new COVID-19...

Security footage from a Culver City bus shows a woman attacking a bus driver. Photo: CCPD.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News, Traffic + Transportation

Woman Arrested for Biting Culver City Bus Driver

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

Culver City Police Department announce arrest in connection to June 12 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a woman...
Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Santa Monica Burger King Employee Dies from COVID-19

July 15, 2020

Read more
July 15, 2020

A transgender woman employee of a Santa Monica Burger King died from COVID-19 but the fast food chain is allegedly...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Bus System Receives $6.6 Million Amid COVID-19

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Federal CARES Act funds to help transportation system By Toi Creel So much about the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Renaming UCLA Steps

July 14, 2020

Read more
July 14, 2020

Learn about calls to rename an iconic set of steps at UCLA in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Gage Skidmore (Flickr).
Featured, News

Newsom Orders Halt on Indoor Activities

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Governor cites “alarming rates” of COVID-19 spread By Sam Catanzaro California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered gyms, churches, salons and...
News, video

Ride Share Scooters During Covid-19.

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Scooters are still around during the COVID-19 pandemic but are people wearing masks? Hear from riders in this video made...
News, video

Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke Tests Positive For Covid-19: Westside Beat – July, 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Building Coming to Centinela Ave. * Local Assemblywoman Autumn Burke...

Mark Twain Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, Featured, News

Los Angeles School to Be Online in Fall

July 13, 2020

Read more
July 13, 2020

School year to begin August 18 By Sam Catanzaro Four months after Los Angeles schools closed classrooms due to the...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR