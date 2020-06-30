Man Sought Who Aimed Gun at Women at Westfield Culver City

Man aims gun at two women, lead police on chase that ends in crash

By Staff Writer

Police continue a search for a man who aimed a gun at two women at Westfield Culver City before leading officers on a chase that culminated in a crash in Inglewood.



According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the suspect approached the two women at around 4:25 p.m. Friday and aimed a gun at them. The women were not harmed, say police.

CCPD officers located the suspect’s car near the mall and chased him. During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Centinela Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard in Inglewood.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot, evading officers who found a firearm at the scene.

Paramedics treated those injured in the crash as some victims suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as around 25-years-old, having a heavy build and wearing black shorts, a black shirt and white tennis shoes.

CCPD wants the suspect for assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit-and-run and felony evading.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Culver City Police Department’s watch commander at 310-253-6202.