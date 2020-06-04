June 5, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Help rebuild local Santa Monica businesses affected by looting: Westside Beat – June, 4, 2020

* Help rebuild local Santa Monica businesses affected by looting!
Featured, News

County Advises Some Protestors to Isolate

June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

Nearly 1,500 COVID cases confirmed Thursday By Sam Catanzaro On a day when nearly 1,500 cases of the novel coronavirus...

A member of the National Guard in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Culver City, Featured, News

National Guard Remain at Westfield Culver as Curfew Lifted

June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

No arrests or citations for curfew violations By Sam Catanzaro The National Guard continues to maintain a presence at the...

“Long before the Floyd murder, then, there was plenty of inequality and reason for minority rage. The rage is now in the open. That’s why it was no coincidence when, at least in California, protesters and their piggy-backing looters headed to high-end areas,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Oped

It’s Not Just Rage at Racism, but Also Economics

June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist For decades, academics warned that the ever-widening income gap in America could have dire...

The National Guard on scene in Pacific Palisades Monday. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Westside Police Warn of Overflow Looting From Hollywood Protests

June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020

Curfews in place for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Culver City By Sam Catanzaro As peaceful protests and civil unrest continue...
News, video

Riots and looting erupt in Santa Monica: Westside Beat – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Riots and looting in Santa Monica’s business district.All this...
News, video

Peaceful protests supporting Black Lives Matter: Westside Beat – June, 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Peaceful protests supporting Black Lives Matter. All this...
Featured, News

Culver City Superintendent: Let Us Rise and Stand Together

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

The following is a message sent from Culver City Unified School District Superintendent Leslie Lockhart to CCUSD families May 31,...

Protestors near the 405 Freeway in Westwood Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Protestors Block Off 405 Freeway

June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020

George Floyd protests continue on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The 405 Freeway was briefly blocked off by demonstrators protesting...

William Sadleir (left) has been arrested by the FBI for pocketing COVID-19 relief funds. Photos: Facebook/FBI.gov.
Beverly Hills, Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Beverly Hills Man Arrested for Pocketing COVID-19 Relief Money

May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

William Sadleir, recently ousted chair of indie distributor Aviron Pictures, arrested on federal corruption charges. By Kerry Slater A Beverly...
News, video

Westfield Mall opening next week: Westside Beat – May, 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Westfield Mall opening next week. * Places of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Sports

Video: Venice Skatepark Taken Back by Skaters

May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020

Defying officials, Venice Skate Park skaters recently took matters into their own hands after the City of Los Angeles filled...
Dining, Featured, News, video

Video: Expanding Outdoor Dining?

May 27, 2020

May 27, 2020

Local restaurants may soon be able to expand operations into parking lots and the sidewalk. Learn more in this video...
Culver City, Featured, News

Over 15 Culver City Deaths Reported From COVID-19

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

Highest single day count for COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
video

Edify TV: Care for one another with Kare Packages.

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

High school student Rishi Vanga is helping the homeless population stay safe during Covid-19 with Kare Packages, learn more in...
News, video

Mosques call to prayer too loud? Westside Beat – May, 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Mosques call to prayer too loud? * Hyundai...

