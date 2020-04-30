May 1, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Fires Shot Into Westside Apartment Building

A man is seen shooting at a Westside apartment building on April 18. Photo: LAPD.

Police looking for man invovled in April 18 incident near Culver City

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are looking for a man who fired a bullet into a Westside apartment building, nearly striking a resident’s head.

“Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification of the suspect involved in an Assault with a Deadly Weapon incident,” the LAPD said in a media release.

According to the LAOD, on April 18, 2020, around 12:34 a.m., the suspect attempted to kick in the door to an apartment located on Mentone Avenue north of Washington Boulevard. The suspect did not live at the location and does not appear to have any connection to the apartment building. The suspect returned to the street and fired one round at the occupied third-floor apartment. The round penetrated the sliding glass door and missed striking the victim’s head. A 9 mm casing was found on the sidewalk.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male. According to the LAOD, he stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

“The suspect was shirtless and wearing dark blue jeans, and black shoes. A white T-shirt was tucked into his pocket. The suspect has a possible tribal tattoo that covers most of his back,” the LAPD said.

The suspect was armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Pacific Division Detective Lin at (310) 482-6395.

