Stan’s Serves Last Donut

Westside favorite closes after 55 years

By Kerry Slater

Westwood Village landmark Stan’s Donuts has closed after 55 years of serving generations of hungry customers from both far and wide.

“Over the years each of you have touched my life, you have visited me in the early morning hours and the late nights. Your support and friendship has meant more than you know. It is with a sad heart that I inform you that I have made the decision to close my doors and today will be the last day I will be making donuts,” wrote Stan Berman in a message posted on Stan’s website. Unfortunately COVID-19 made the decision happen sooner, but I hope that you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come. Thank you for being by my side for all these years.”

Founded by Berman in 1965, Stan’s became a staple for fresh donuts, enjoyed by everyone from local Westsiders to UCLA students from around the globe.

​“Generation after generation of UCLA students would munch on the delicious treats for breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or to satisfy their late-night munchies after a movie. These alumni keep coming back to Westwood-to visit their alma mater and to remember how delicious Stan’s Donuts are,” reads Stan’s website.

​Stan’s Donuts & Coffee opened in Chicago in 2014 inspired by Stan Berman’s classics. Since then, Stan’s has grown to several shops in Chicago, which remain open.