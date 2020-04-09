April 11, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Police Looking for Curb-Stomp Suspect

Security footage of an assault that occurred at a Westside MTA station. Photo: LAPD.

Man punches, curb-stomps victim exiting bus

By Staff Writer

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification of the suspect involved in an assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred at a Westside bus stop.

On March 11, 2020, around 2:35 p.m., the suspect exited an MTA bus near the area of 5000 block of Exposition Boulevard and waited for the victim. As the victim exited the bus, the suspect blind sided him and punched him on the side of the face, knocking him unconscious. While the victim was lying on the ground, the suspect then stomped on his face and fled the scene southbound La Brea Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old male Black. He stands around 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was wearing dark shoes, white socks, dark shorts, and dark hoodie.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
Photo: LA County.
Featured, health, News

COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 8,000

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Over 8,000 cases countywide By Sam Catanzaro Over 60 Palms residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as...

Stan Berman (left) of Stan's Donuts. Photos: Courtesy Stans' Donuts.
Dining, Featured, News, Westwood

Stan’s Serves Last Donut

April 10, 2020

Read more
April 10, 2020

Westside favorite closes after 55 years By Kerry Slater Westwood Village landmark Stan’s Donuts has closed after 55 years of...

Westside COVID-19 rates as of April 8. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Uncategorized

LA Parks to Close Easter Sunday

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Over 7,500 COVID-19 cases in LA County By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles is closing all parks for...
Business, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Costco Offering Priority for First Responders

April 8, 2020

Read more
April 8, 2020

Police, firefighters, EMTs given priority warehouse access By Sam Catanzaro Costco has announced that first responders will be given priority...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Santa Monica, Traffic + Transportation

Inside Bird’s Zoom Call to Fire Over 400 People

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

Scooter company lays off over 400 employees in a single video conference By Sam Catanzaro Recently Santa Monica-based Bird laid...

COVID-19 rates on the Westside as of April 6. Graphic: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News

Skip Shopping This Week, Officials Say

April 6, 2020

Read more
April 6, 2020

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether” By Sam Catanzaro...

People lined up in March outside Martin B. Retting Inc. in Culver City. Photo: California Rifle and Pistol Association (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Rules Gun Stores Essential

April 3, 2020

Read more
April 3, 2020

Culver City rules in accordance with county and federal guidelines By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials say that firearm retailers...

The Mar Vista Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

Mar Vista Farmers Market Back On

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

New measures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19 By Kerry Slater No samples, no touching! The Mar Vista Farmers...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: The Westside Without Us

April 2, 2020

Read more
April 2, 2020

In normal times, traffic and crowds are a constant on the Westside but stay at home orders have changed all...

Bacari PDR's market section. Photo: Bacari (Instagram).
Dining, Featured, Lifestyle, News

Petition Asks County to Reopen Westside Restaurant’s Grocery Section

April 1, 2020

Read more
April 1, 2020

Playa Del Rey’s Bacari PDR told by county health department that people cannot come into restaurant to buy groceries By...

Mar Vista Farmers Market in the past. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News

After Crowded Weekend, LA Shuts Down Farmers Markets

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

All City of Los Angeles farmers markets temporarily closed By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is suspending farmers...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Extends Relaxed Parking Restrictions

March 30, 2020

Read more
March 30, 2020

Over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro As the number of COVID-19 cases in LA County...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Costco Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 28, 2020

Read more
March 28, 2020

Over 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in LA County By Sam Catanzaro An employee for the Culver City Costco has tested...

Self-Improvement Expert Dr. John McGrail. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Dr. John McGrail on Psychological and Spiritual Effects of Coronavirus

March 28, 2020

Read more
March 28, 2020

Self-Improvement Expert Dr. John McGrail shares tips and techniques to help everyone By Staff Writer Self-Improvement Expert Dr. John McGrail...

LAPD respond to a report of shots fire in Del Rey on Friday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Shots Fired in Del Rey, Suspect at Large

March 27, 2020

Read more
March 27, 2020

Police looking for suspect in Del Rey By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are looking for a suspect following reports...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR