Tito’s Tacos Temporarily Closes

Photo: Tito's Tacos (Facebook).

COVID-19 forces restaurant to close after 60 years

By Kerry Slater

Culver City landmark Tito’s Tacos has announced that it will temporarily close due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“After 60 years in business, Tito’s Tacos will be temporarily closing,” the restaurant wrote a Facebook post. “Since the situation with COVID-19 is constantly changing — Tito’s Tacos will be closed for a couple of weeks, or even longer, contingent upon when our longstanding food safety consultant and public health officials can assure us it is reasonable to reopen again for business.”

Founded in 1959, Tito’s has been serving no-frills, hard-shell tacos to generations of Westsiders.

“In all candor, it profoundly saddens Tito’s Tacos to announce the temporary closure of the Restaurant at this time — however, we know this crisis will surely pass,” the restaurant wrote.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health), there have been 536 cases of COVID-19 across the county, including five in Culver City.

On Sunday, Public Health announced the fifth death from COVID-19, a senior from Culver City.

