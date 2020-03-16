Culver City Closes Bars, Restaurants, Other Businesses

Wide range of businesses impacted

By Sam Catanzaro

The City of Culver City has joined other Westside cities and ordered the closures of bars and restaurants, among other businesses to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective 11:59 p.m. March 16, 2020, the following establishments within the City of Culver City will be temporarily closed to the public:

Bars, lounges and nightclubs that do not serve food;

Movie theaters and live performance venues;

Bowling alleys and arcades; and,

Gyms and fitness centers, and art, dance, music studios, cultural venues and facilities, and indoor recreational facilities and uses (except as noted below)

The following restrictions will also apply:

All restaurants (or bars, lounges or nightclubs that serve food) are prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers, but may continue to offer food via delivery, takeout, or drive-through. Dine-in food service is prohibited.

For those establishments offering food pick-up options, proprietors must establish social distancing practices for those patrons in the queue for pick-up (minimum 6 foot distance between patrons).

These restrictions do not apply to:

Grocery stores––there is no shortage of food or interruption of our food supply

Cafeterias within hospitals, nursing homes and similar facilities

Pharmacies

Food banks

The restrictions will be effective through March 31, 2020, unless they are extended.

In addition, houses of worship are urged in the strongest terms to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social distancing practices.

As of Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has identified 94 cases of COVI-19.

All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined, according to county health officials.

“We anticipate more cases and increased community spread as more testing occurs,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “We are asking everyone to expect more social distancing requirements as more cases are identified.