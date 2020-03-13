Culver City Unified Cancels Schools

One confirmed case of COVIC-19 in Culver City

By Sam Catanzaro

After a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed by Culver City officials, the Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD) has announced classes will be canceled starting Monday.

According to CCUSD, starting Monday, March 16, CCUSD schools will be in “dismissal” status, meaning students will not come to school.

The district says that the situation will be re-evaluated at the end of spring break which starts on March 23 and runs through April 3. During this time CCUSD will undertake a thorough cleaning of all schools.

On Monday, March 16, there will be no instruction as teachers will utilize this day to plan lessons for remote learning and communicate their plans to their students, the district says.

“Please know that we do not take the closure of our schools lightly, as I know that such a move would have a significant impact on each of you in different ways. At the center of all of our decisions is the well being of our students and staff. I know these decisions will introduce some difficulties to many of our families,” said CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart.

According to the City of Culver City, preliminary test results indicate that one Culver City resident has tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known

“Cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the results. The City does not know the source of exposure and whether it was through the community or exposure to an individual known to have COVID-19. A second individual was in close contact with the positive resident and has also exhibited symptoms. This person has been tested, but the City has not been made aware of the results,” the City of Culver City said.

According to City officials, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is aware of the case and is following-up with the positive resident and any persons who may have had close personal contact with the individual.

On Wednesday, health officials announced the first LA County death from the virus. The individual (a non-resident visiting friends) was an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea.

According to Public Health, the total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 32 as of Thursday.