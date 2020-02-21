February 22, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Venice Boulevard Convenience Stores Robbed at Gunpoint

Footage of a man right before robbing a Westside connivence store. Photo: LAPD.

Semi-automatic handgun used to demand cash

By Sam Catanzaro

Los Angeles police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred this week within a span of 10 minutes at two convenience stores on Venice Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the robberies occurred at two convenience stores located in the 12400 block of Venice Boulevard and the 11100 block of Venice Boulevard. While the LAPD would not release the name of the businesses, both of those blocks have 7-Eleven stores on them.

The LAPD says that on February 19, 2020, at 5:05 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., a lone male suspect entered the stores and posed as a customer.

“Once the clerk was distracted, the suspect produced a black handgun, held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money. Out of fear, the clerk complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect quickly exited the store and fled the scene. Since both convenience stores are approximately one and a half miles from each other, investigators believe the suspect may have had a getaway car nearby,” the LAPD said in a press release.

According to the LAPD, the suspect is described as a 35 to 45-year-old male Black. He stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 180 to 185 pounds. He was wearing a gray fleece hooded sweater, black t-shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes. The suspect was armed with a blue steel semi-automatic handgun.

Tags: , , , , in Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Culver City, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Culver City Vape Ban

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

Culver City lawmakers may soon ban e-cigarettes in many public places, including parks. Learn more in this video made possible...

American Vet Post in Culver City. Photo: Facebook.
Culver City, Featured, News

Affordable Housing? Community Center? Weigh in on Future of Public Building

February 21, 2020

Read more
February 21, 2020

American Vet Post getting new life By Chole Marie Rivera The former public American Vet Post, vacated in November 2018,...
News, video

Culver City council meeting details: Westside Beat – February, 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

Read more
February 20, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Culver City council meeting details.* Lucille’s BBQ is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Library Porn

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

A pornographic video of two people having sex in a Santa Monica Public Library branch has gone viral. Learn more...

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Freeway Toll Lanes: The Bait-and-Switch Expands

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Diamond lanes for the rich. Lexus lanes. A classic bait-and-switch. Social engineering on a massive scale....

Photos: Chole Marie Rivera.
Featured, News

Libertarian Convention Comes to Culver City

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

Six Libertarian candidates come to Westside By Chole Marie Rivera While the Democratic Party presidential primaries have been at the...
News, video

Female skateboarder killed by vehicle: Westside Beat – February, 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Female skateboarder killed by vehicle. * Three musical...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Culver City 2045

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

What kind of community should Culver City be in 2045? Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
News, video

Meet Culver City’s new artist laureate: Westside Local Show – February, 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

Read more
February 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Meet Culver City’s new artist laureate. * Culver...
Business, Culver City, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Culver City Tax on the Ballot

February 13, 2020

Read more
February 13, 2020

On March 3rd, Culver City residents will vote on sales tax. Learn more what to expect for your pocket and...
News, video

Reconstruction along Culver Blvd brings controversy: Westside Local Show – February, 10, 2020

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Reconstruction along Culver Blvd brings controversy. * Celebrate...

A rubbish fire burns under the 10 Freeway at Venice Boulevard Monday morning. Photo: Jef Scott (Facebook).
Featured, News

Fire Breaks out at Westside Homeless Encampment

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020

LAFD: no investigation into Monday morning fire The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a fire that broke out...

Police respond to a Chase Bank that was robbed Saturday morning on the Westside. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Westside Chase Bank Robbed at Gunpoint

February 8, 2020

Read more
February 8, 2020

Female suspect at large By Chole Rivera A female suspect robbed a Westside Chase Bank at gunpoint this morning, Los...
Featured, News

Video: Large Tree Falls on Westside House

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

A large tree fell on a West Los Angeles home Friday causing significant damage. Find out more in this video...

A hotel burns Friday morning near Culver City. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Culver-Adajcanet Hotel Fire Leaves One Dead

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

Many displaced by Thursday blaze By Sam Catanzaro One person was killed in a fire that broke out in a...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR