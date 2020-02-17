February 19, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Libertarian Convention Comes to Culver City

Photos: Chole Marie Rivera.

Six Libertarian candidates come to Westside

By Chole Marie Rivera

While the Democratic Party presidential primaries have been at the center of the spotlight, over President’s Day weekend a third party came to the Westside at the Libertarian Party Convention in Culver City.

The first day of the convention was dominated by party business and committee meetings. On Saturday, Honor “Mimi” Robson, State Chair of the Libertarian Party welcomed attendees and party delegates on Saturday. Jeff Hewitt, offered the first keynote speech, “Can the Libertarian Party Save us from Ourselves?”

Six libertarian candidates were scheduled to take the debate stage in Pacifica Room B of the Doubletree Hotel on Saturday night. The six candidates include: Lincoln Chaffee, former governor of Rhode Island, Jacob Hornberger, founder of the Future of Freedom Foundation, Dr. Jo Jorgenson, Professor of Psychology, Adam Kokesh, activist and radio host, Vermin Supreme, performance artist, and Mark Whitney, entrepreneur were recently winnowed from a larger field.

The upcoming debate was the second largest, second only to the upcoming debate in Austin in May, where the final presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party will be selected.

One candidate that didn’t make the debate stage was Dan “Taxation is Theft” Behrman—he didn’t change his name legally through government processes, which require permission. Instead, two years ago, he declared his “lawful” name. His goal is to get the Libertarian message outside of the party. Behrman supports 5 of the 6 candidates but didn’t want to disclose the exception.

While the candidates may have different platforms—foreign policy, taxes and national debt—one thing that unites the Libertarian party is the philosophy of “no coercion.”

Robson thinks that many people erroneously believe the party is centrist, but that’s untrue. “We’re more left than left, more right than right,” Robson said. Despite this, Robson said the Libertarian party is growing in California with a 12.5% increase in the previous 10 months.

Kenneth Brent Olsen, Vice Chair of Libertarian Party of California.

“We’re not going to win the presidential election this year. But we provided an alternative to the two parties that are, really for the most part, influenced by a lot of corruption,” said Kenneth Brent Olsen, Vice Chair of Libertarian Party of California.

“Here in California in particular, people are pulling away from the Republican party because people in California don’t really want a socially conservative party for the most part,” Olsen continued. “They might like the fiscal responsibility aspect of the Republican party but they’re not interested in the social conservative values and platform positions of the Republican party.”

Olsen said the candidate debates will be posted on the party social media pages. The 2020 Libertarian presidential nominee will be decided in Austin May 21-25.

Tags: , , , in Featured, News
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Library Porn

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

A pornographic video of two people having sex in a Santa Monica Public Library branch has gone viral. Learn more...

Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Freeway Toll Lanes: The Bait-and-Switch Expands

February 18, 2020

Read more
February 18, 2020

By Tom Elias, Westside Today Columnist Diamond lanes for the rich. Lexus lanes. A classic bait-and-switch. Social engineering on a massive scale....
News, video

Female skateboarder killed by vehicle: Westside Beat – February, 17, 2020

February 17, 2020

Read more
February 17, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Female skateboarder killed by vehicle. * Three musical...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Culver City 2045

February 14, 2020

Read more
February 14, 2020

What kind of community should Culver City be in 2045? Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
News, video

Meet Culver City’s new artist laureate: Westside Local Show – February, 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

Read more
February 13, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Meet Culver City’s new artist laureate. * Culver...
Business, Culver City, Featured, News, video

Edify TV: Culver City Tax on the Ballot

February 13, 2020

Read more
February 13, 2020

On March 3rd, Culver City residents will vote on sales tax. Learn more what to expect for your pocket and...
News, video

Reconstruction along Culver Blvd brings controversy: Westside Local Show – February, 10, 2020

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Reconstruction along Culver Blvd brings controversy. * Celebrate...

A rubbish fire burns under the 10 Freeway at Venice Boulevard Monday morning. Photo: Jef Scott (Facebook).
Featured, News

Fire Breaks out at Westside Homeless Encampment

February 10, 2020

Read more
February 10, 2020

LAFD: no investigation into Monday morning fire The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) put out a fire that broke out...

Police respond to a Chase Bank that was robbed Saturday morning on the Westside. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Westside Chase Bank Robbed at Gunpoint

February 8, 2020

Read more
February 8, 2020

Female suspect at large By Chole Rivera A female suspect robbed a Westside Chase Bank at gunpoint this morning, Los...
Featured, News

Video: Large Tree Falls on Westside House

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

A large tree fell on a West Los Angeles home Friday causing significant damage. Find out more in this video...

A hotel burns Friday morning near Culver City. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Culver-Adajcanet Hotel Fire Leaves One Dead

February 7, 2020

Read more
February 7, 2020

Many displaced by Thursday blaze By Sam Catanzaro One person was killed in a fire that broke out in a...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Education, Featured, News

Walk to School Day in Culver City

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020

Getting ready to drop the kids off at school or pick them up? Well, leave the car keys at home...

Jefferson Creative Campus. Photo: Lincoln Property Company.
Culver City, Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver City Office Campus Sells for Over $100M

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020

Jefferson Creative Campus changes hands By Staff Writer A developer has purchased a massive Culver City office campus for over...
News, video

Hatchet Hall offers a special menu for Black History Month: Westside Local Show – February, 6, 2020

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Hatchet Hall offers a special menu for Black...

A cleanup at the Venice Boulevard Globe Avenue homeless encampment over the summer. Photo: LAPD Pacific Division/Facebook.
Culver City, Featured, News

City of LA Installing Showers, Bathrooms at Culver-Adajcent Encampment

February 6, 2020

Read more
February 6, 2020

Funding for pilot program approved by LA City Council By Sam Catanzaro Over $1 million has been approved by LA...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR