Westside Chase Bank Robbed at Gunpoint

Female suspect at large

By Chole Rivera

A female suspect robbed a Westside Chase Bank at gunpoint this morning, Los Angeles police say.

The Chase Bank at 11285 National Boulevard was robbed Saturday morning. An alarm was triggered by a bank employee at approximately 9:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Police Department arrived within a few minutes, according to LAPD.

The female suspect, who allegedly had a handgun, was gone when police arrived. Police did not disclose how much money may have been taken.

The suspect is described as an African-American woman, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. She was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. She was last seen heading east bound on National Boulevard.

The location is closed until Monday, according to a bank employee.