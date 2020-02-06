February 7, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Individuals With Measles Visit Over 30 Westside Businesses

Five people with measles visited over 30 Westside businesses, county health officials say.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the four LA County residents and the international visitor visited the following locations at the following times.

  • 1/26/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 8:30am-7:00pm
  • 1/27/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
  • 1/27/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 9:15am-11:30am
  • 1/27/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 6:30am-5:00pm
  • 1/27/2020: Souplantation, 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 116, LA 90049, 12:00pm-2:30pm
  • 1/27/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:45pm-9:00pm
  • 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
  • 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 11705 National Blvd., LA 90064, 12:45pm-3:30pm
  • 1/28/2020: Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica 90403, 9:30am- 12:00pm
  • 1/28/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 6:30am-5:00pm
  • 1/28/2020: Andy’s Liquor, 440 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood 90301, 8:28pm-11:00pm
  • 1/28/2020: Kye’s, 1518 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 5:45pm-8:00pm
  • 1/28/2020: Maca Salon and Permanent Makeup, 1779 Westwood Blvd., LA 90024, 3:45pm – 6:45pm
  • 1/28/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:05pm-8:30pm
  • 1/29/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 9:00am-11:10am
  • 1/29/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:10am-11:15am
  • 1/29/2020: Nishi Poke and Ramen Bistro, 2536 Overland Ave., LA 90064, 1:00pm-4:00pm
  • 1/29/2020: Vicente Foods, 12027 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 5:45pm-8:30pm
  • 1/29/2020: United Oil 76 Gas Station (went inside office), 1776 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica 90404, 8:15pm-10:30pm
  • 1/30/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
  • 1/30/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11623 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk 90650, 4:20pm-6:40pm
  • 1/30/2020: New China Mongolian Barbeque Restaurant, 10001 Hawthorne Blvd., Inglewood 90304, 4:15pm-7:30pm
  • 1/30/2020: Red Wing Shoe Store, 18533 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance 90504, 6:30pm-9:00pm
  • 1/30/2020: Shu-Sushi House Unico, 2932 ½ Beverly Glen Circle, Bel Air 90077, 7:30pm-11:30pm
  • 1/30/2020: Yogurtland, 11706 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 9:45pm-12:00am
  • 1/31/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 9:00am-11:15am
  • 1/31/2020: Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica 90403, 9:23am-12:00pm
  • 1/31/2020: Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurant, 6081 Center Dr., Suite 150, LA 90045 (part of Howard Hughes Center), 6:45pm- 9:15pm
  • 1/31/2020: Westfield Century City Mall (Nordstrom’s and Gelson’s only), 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., LA 90067, 12:00pm-3:10pm
  • 2/01/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 12:20am-2:40pm
  • 2/01/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, LA 90049, 12:00pm-2:15pm
  • 2/01/2020: Kreation Organic Café, 11754 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 12:45pm-3:00pm
  • 2/01/2020: Acai Nation, 11740 San Vicente Blvd., LA 90049, 1:05pm-3:15pm

Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status who were at these sites during the dates and times listed above are at risk of developing measles from 7 to 21 days after being exposed. Individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”

In 2019, there were 20 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents, in addition to 14 non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments). Most of these cases were not immunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized or previously infected with the measles virus.

