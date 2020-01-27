Three More Retailers Announced for Culver Steps Development

Beauty, coffee, ice cream retailers coming

By Sam Catanzaro

Three additional commercial tenants have been announced for The Culver Steps, the future home of Amazon Studios.

Hackman Partners LLC has announced that Paris-based beauty giant Sephora has signed a 4,147 square-foot lease for anchor retail space at the project which features 45,000 square feet of curated retail space, 80,000 square feet of creative office space, a nearly acre-sized public plaza and a two-level subterranean parking structure.

Along with Sephora, Hackman Capital announced signed leases with San Francisco-based Philz Coffee and Portland ice cream export Salt & Straw.

“Culver City is booming, and The Culver Steps creates a dynamic town square feeling—an open, pedestrian-friendly, urban hub for shopping and dining,” said Mike Racine, Hackman Capital’s senior vice president of asset management. “Sephora, Philz Coffee and Salt & Straw are exceptional retailers with offerings that will contribute to The Culver Steps’ appeal as a vital gathering place for the entire community.”

Lee Shapiro and Christine Deschaine of Kennedy Wilson’s Property Services division brokered the deals.

“We are excited that Sephora has chosen The Culver Steps for its flagship in the area,” Shapiro, said. “In a submarket known for its restaurants and entertainment, the Sephora deal is a sign that downtown Culver City is a desirable location for larger, non-food uses. It demonstrates a belief in the market by prominent, credit retailers and validates the story we have been telling about future opportunity in downtown Culver City.”

These three retailers will join CorePower Yoga and Mendocino Farms, which were announced as tenants in the fall.

The 80,000 square feet of creative office space has been fully leased by Amazon Studios.