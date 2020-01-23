January 24, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Chinese Social Media Giant Opens Expanded Culver City Headquarters

TikTok's new Culver City office space. Photos: Courtesy TikTok.

120,000 square-foot Bristol Parkway space has a new tenant

By Sam Catanzaro

One of the fastest-growing apps in the world has expanded into a 120,000 square-foot Culver City office space, the latest tech company to make moves in the city.

Short-form video app TikTok has begun the process of moving into a 120,000 square-foot office space in Culver City’s C3 Campus located at 5800 Bristol Parkway. The company previously occupied a smaller office space at 10010 Venice Boulevard. TikTok employees began moving into the new office on Monday.

“We’ve moved into a new home in Culver City that’s large enough to accommodate our growing team as we continue to scale our local operations. Located between the innovative tech companies in Silicon Beach and the streaming content companies at Hayden tract, TikTok truly sits at the intersection of technology and entertainment, physically and figuratively,” said Vanessa Pappas, General Manager, TikTok US.

The new five-story office features a fully open floor plan, a stadium-style presentation and gathering space, murals and terraces to support indoor-outdoor work. In addition, the company has announced that the space will include a content-creation studio, set to open mid-2020.

“We look forward to completing TikTok’s own content-creation studio, which will provide more opportunities for collaborative and entertaining videos from TikTok creators and partners,” Pappas said.

The company says that the LEED Gold-certified building exceeds California standards while touting design and building strategies aimed at energy and water conservation, reducing C02 emissions and improving indoor environmental quality.

TikTok, owned by Chinese tech-giant ByteDance, has been the subject of scrutiny in the U.S. regarding possible security and data-privacy concerns and questions of whether the Chinese government is censoring TikTok content.

