Culver City Police Looking for Missing Person With Dementia

Olivia Foster Reese last seen December 12 at Culver City hotel.

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City police are asking the public for help locating an individual with dementia last seen at a Culver City hotel.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), Olivia Foster Reese was last seen on December 12, 2019, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Paradise Inn and Suites, 11750 Washington Boulevard in Culver City where she was staying.

Paradise Inn & Suites on Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Google.

“Reese suffers from Dementia, and was last seen wearing gray pajamas, gray slippers, and had a bracelet with her name engraved on it. Reese did not have her cell phone, did not have any monies or credit cards, and may be unable to recall her name and/or date of birth,” CCPD said in a press release.

According to the CCPD, Reese is black, 5’02”, 185 pounds, with short brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Olivia’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Culver City Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.