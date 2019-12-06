December 6, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Photo: courtesy City of Culver City.

Stations come to Veterans Memorial Building and Senior Center

By Chad Winthrop

The City of Culver City has installed six new electric vehicles (EV) charging stations at the Veterans Memorial Building (4117 Overland Boulevard) and Senior Center (4095 Overland Boulevard).

“Installation of these new charging stations is another example of Culver City’s commitment to fostering the use of electric vehicles to improve air quality by reducing vehicle emissions,” commented Culver City Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells. “We’re thrilled to offer this amenity to our community as a means of making EV charging more accessible to everyone who lives or spends time in our city.”

A collaboration with EVgo (ee-vee-go), the largest developer of public DC Fast Charging for EVs in the nation, the new charging stations are designed to serve the needs of all EV drivers, regardless of their vehicle. According to the City of Culver City, most EVs will reach an 80 percent charge within 30 minutes of charging with the DC Fast Charge stations.

“With these installments, the City hopes to accommodate EV drivers’ needs while encouraging them to travel to and throughout Culver City,” said the City of Culver City in a press release. “As their cars charge, EV drivers can visit Veterans Memorial Park, The Wende Museum, the Plunge, nearby businesses or the Senior Center knowing their EV will get them to their next destination.”

According to the city, these new charging stations are powered with 100 percent renewable, carbon-free electricity. Three Level 3 Fast Charging Stations at each location offers both the SAE Combo and CHAdeMO connection standards.

“Knowing that 58% of greenhouse gas emissions are generated by on-road transportation, the City is confident that the new EV stations will help further the City’s goal of reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions,” said the City of Culver City.

According to Charles Herbertson Culver City Public Works Director and City Engineer, the charging stations are not free. They are part of EVgo’s charging system and Culver City residents pay the same charging fees as other customers.

Herbertson added that EVgo provided funding for the stations.

