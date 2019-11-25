November 26, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Another Office Campus Development for Del Rey

Rendering of The Container looking north on Glencoe Avenue. Photos: OKB Architecture

The Container project underway

By Sam Catanzaro

Putting shipping containers to use, work is now underway in Del Rey to convert what was once an industrial warehouse into an office campus known as “The Container”, the latest in a string of projects in the area from the developer.

The project, which is located in the Marina Arts District just south of Washington Boulevard at 13402 Beach Avenue, consists of expanding and retrofitting a current two-story structure. Once complete, the office campus will include over 10,000 square feet of space along with 28 parking spots.

The project developer is California Landmark Group and the designer is OKB Architecture, who’s renderings show a colorful exterior that incorporates shipping containers into the plan.

View from the intersection of Glencoe and Beach Avenue.

In addition, the project is located just feet away from another development known as G8 located at 4040 Del Rey Avenue, and workers at The Container will have access to parking at the G8, which will include 228 apartments.

The developer California Landmark Group has invested heavily in developments in the area. According to Urbanized LA, the group has spent $350 million since 2006 to build 725 apartments in the area.

