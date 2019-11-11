Nearly 150-room ‘Boutique’ Hotel Coming to Culver City’s Ivy Station

500,000 square foot mixed-use development coming mid-2020

By Keldine Hull

Culver City’s Ivy Station, a 500,000- square foot mixed-use development currently under construction, is getting a new addition. The development team behind the Ivy Station, which includes Lowe and AECOM-Canyon Partners, announced details surrounding The Shay, a six-story, 148- room boutique hotel.

The Shay will be a pivotal component of the Ivy Station. According to an AECOM news release, “The Shay, thoughtfully tailored to the creative residents and guests of Culver City, a thriving hub of arts, entertainment and technology, will be operated by Hyatt within the premium Destination Hotels brand, a collection of distinct, independently branded hotels, resorts and residences.” Included inside The Shay will be an 8,000- square foot meeting room and ballroom space and 5,000- square foot outdoor courtyard.

An Ivy Station office complex rendering.

In addition to The Shay, there will also be a 240,000- square foot office building already leased to WarnerMedia to include West Coast offices of HBO, HBO Max, Cinemax, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, TNT, tbs and truTV.

The press release added, “Ivy Station will also feature 200 apartments, 50,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, two acres of publicly accessible outdoor space, and 1,500 below-grade parking spaces, 300 of which will be dedicated for use by Metro transit riders.”

Ivy Station courtyard and apartment building.

The Shay will be located at the intersection of National and Washington Boulevards, on the eastern edge of the Ivy Station. Designed by KFA Architects, with interiors by Studio Collective, The Shay is expected to open mid- 2020.