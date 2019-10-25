October 26, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cleaning up Ballona Creek

Photo: Ballona Creek Renaissance.

LA County and The Ocean Cleanup to announce new innovative tech to clean Ballona Creek

By Sam Catanzaro

Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Janice Hahn and representatives from the Holland-based nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup will announce a pilot project designed to sharply reduce the amount of plastic, litter and other trash escaping from Ballona Creek. The new technology will be the first of its kind in North America, using solar-power engineering to harvest floating waste and debris from a waterway that empties into the Santa Monica Bay and some of LA County’s most popular beaches.

Ballona Creek is an 8.8-mile-long channel that provides flood protection to about 1.5 million residents of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Ladera Heights and View Park. During storms, the creek receives an influx of trash and urban runoff from city streets. Although decades of coordinated efforts to reduce stormwater pollution have led to trash reductions, Los Angeles County is partnering with The Ocean Cleanup to mount a “last line of defense” in preventing plastic and other pollutants from reaching the ocean.

Duck hunting on the Ballona lowlands, 1890. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Ballona Creek once meandered through the Ranchos of the Los Angeles Basin. During the rainy season, alongside several other small streams, it would be transformed into a torrent as carrying collected water from the basin watershed area to the Santa Monica Bay. It would flood large areas of the Los Angeles basin, and the creek’s course shifted as that flooding carved new paths through the land.

The County of Los Angeles began straightening the creek in the 1920s to protect the growing metropolis from flood damage. In the 1930s, the Army Corps of Engineers carved it into a large channel and lined all but the last couple of miles with concrete to speed the water’s flow to the ocean. An extensive system of drains, mostly underground, was built to funnel stormwater into the creek.

“The transformation of the creek from a natural waterway into a massive stormdrain has broken a link in the ecological chain and severed the connection between the community and the land on which it resides.”

Ballona Creek Renaissance

“While these projects were effective in accomplishing the task at hand, the transformation of the creek from a natural waterway into a massive stormdrain has broken a link in the ecological chain and severed the connection between the community and the land on which it resides,” said the Ballona Creek Renaissance. “During dry weather the creek flows with urban runoff; the water level and speed increase dramatically during storms. That runoff contains all sorts of pollutants from our air, yards, businesses, schools, and streets – trash, animal waste, oil and grease, pesticides and fertilizers, industrial chemicals. One often finds large items, such as shopping carts, which have been dumped in the creek. Algae accumulates in some places and graffiti in others.”

in Culver City, Featured, News
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News

London’s St. John’s Restaurant coming to Culver City, Trick or treat at Westfield Fox Hill: Westside Today Show October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019

Read more
October 25, 2019

Westside Today Show October 25, 2019 – all your local news and events in under 5 minutes.* London’s St. John’s...

The Palisades Fire burns Monday. Photo: Los Angeles Country Fire Department Air Ops.
Featured, News, Pacific Palisades

Palisades Fire Remains 30% Contained

October 23, 2019

Read more
October 23, 2019

2 firefighters hit by falling rocks as Palisades Fire Remains at 45 acres By Sam Catanzaro As of 9 a.m....

A Starbucks in a strip mall on Sepulveda where a person with measles visited October 16. Photo: Google.
Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News

Individual With Measles Visited Palms Starbucks

October 23, 2019

Read more
October 23, 2019

Potential exposure October 16 By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating an...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver City Council bans sale of flavored tobacco and vapes, Food truck competition comes to Culver City: Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019

October 22, 2019

Read more
October 22, 2019

Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!* Culver City...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Hip & Historic Halloween Festival, Sony Pictures Film Tour: Westside Today Westside Local Show October 18, 2019

October 19, 2019

Read more
October 19, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local Show October 18, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes*...

The intersection of Pico Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard where a fatal hit and run occurred Wednesday. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Uncategorized

Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run

October 17, 2019

Read more
October 17, 2019

Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect has been taken into...

Jeff and Wendy Krieger with the Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award. Photo: Courtesy.
Culver City, Featured, Life, News

Culver City Woman Honored by Special Olympics

October 16, 2019

Read more
October 16, 2019

Wendy Krieger receives inaugural Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award By Chad Winthrop Culver City resident Wendy Krieger was honored by...

An electronic cigarette at a gas station. Photo: Lindsay Fox (EcigaretteReviewed.com/flickr)
Culver City, health, News

Culver City to Consider Banning Sale of Flavored Vapes

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

City Council to discuss potential ban October 15 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City lawmakers will discuss banning or further regulating...
Edify Tv, News

Edify TV: Culver City Measles Exposure

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that a person with measles visited several Westside businesses this...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, News

Culver City Senior With Dementia Missing

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

Melinda Guttry last seen Sept. 28 at Sprouts Market By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is asking...

A federal court says Culver City can join a lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Culver City, News

Federal Court Says Culver City Can Join Lawsuit Against FAA

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

Culver City can join lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX. By Sam Catanzaro...
Edify Tv, News

Allied Model Trains building to be converted into office space, Missing Culver City senior with dementia located

October 14, 2019

Read more
October 14, 2019

The Westside Today News Show October 14, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Allied...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City campus. Photos: Courtesy.
Culver City, News

Steel Framework Rises at Culver Studio Amazon Expansion

October 13, 2019

Read more
October 13, 2019

By Sam Catanzaro and Keldine Hull Steel framework is now rising for Amazon’s $620 million expansion of the Culver Studios...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
News

Missing Culver City Senior With Dementia Located

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Melinda Guttry found, according to police By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City senior who recently went missing has been found,...
Edify Tv, News

Tour historic Culver City buildings with the Los Angeles Conservancy, LA Donut Festival returns: Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019 – all your local events and happenings in under five minutes.* Tour...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR