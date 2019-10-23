October 25, 2019 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Individual With Measles Visited Palms Starbucks

A Starbucks in a strip mall on Sepulveda where a person with measles visited October 16. Photo: Google.

Potential exposure October 16

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating an additional confirmed case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident who visited a Starbucks in Palms before traveling to Disneyland on October 16.

Potential public exposure location and times were as follows:

  • October 16, 2019, 7:50 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Starbucks, 3006 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034
  • October 16, 2019, 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m. – Disneyland, Anaheim, CA

Anyone who may have been at these locations on these dates during these timeframes may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed and should:

  • Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles. People who have not had measles infection previously or received the measles immunization may not be immune and should talk with a health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.
  • Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.
  • Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

Currently, there have been 19 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, in addition to 11 non- resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena as cases identified in those cities are reported by their local health departments). The majority of cases to date were unimmunized or did not know whether they had ever been immunized.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”

Additional cases and exposures may occur here related to returning travelers, especially returning international travelers who are not already protected against measles. Travelers taking domestic trips should follow the general Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination recommendations. Those traveling internationally should ensure they have received two doses and consider the expedited schedule for infants less than 12 months old.

Tags: , , , , , , in Culver City, Featured, Health + Fitness, News
Related Posts
The Palisades Fire burns Monday. Photo: Los Angeles Country Fire Department Air Ops.
Featured, News, Pacific Palisades

Palisades Fire Remains 30% Contained

October 23, 2019

Read more
October 23, 2019

2 firefighters hit by falling rocks as Palisades Fire Remains at 45 acres By Sam Catanzaro As of 9 a.m....
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver City Council bans sale of flavored tobacco and vapes, Food truck competition comes to Culver City: Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019

October 22, 2019

Read more
October 22, 2019

Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!* Culver City...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Hip & Historic Halloween Festival, Sony Pictures Film Tour: Westside Today Westside Local Show October 18, 2019

October 19, 2019

Read more
October 19, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local Show October 18, 2019 – all your fun local events and happenings in under 5 minutes*...

The intersection of Pico Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard where a fatal hit and run occurred Wednesday. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation, Uncategorized

Suspect Taken into Custody After Fatal West LA Hit and Run

October 17, 2019

Read more
October 17, 2019

Male victim killed at intersection of Pico and Sepulveda Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect has been taken into...

Jeff and Wendy Krieger with the Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award. Photo: Courtesy.
Culver City, Featured, Life, News

Culver City Woman Honored by Special Olympics

October 16, 2019

Read more
October 16, 2019

Wendy Krieger receives inaugural Pier de Sol Humanitarian Award By Chad Winthrop Culver City resident Wendy Krieger was honored by...

An electronic cigarette at a gas station. Photo: Lindsay Fox (EcigaretteReviewed.com/flickr)
Culver City, health, News

Culver City to Consider Banning Sale of Flavored Vapes

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

City Council to discuss potential ban October 15 By Sam Catanzaro Culver City lawmakers will discuss banning or further regulating...
Edify Tv, News

Edify TV: Culver City Measles Exposure

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that a person with measles visited several Westside businesses this...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
Culver City, News

Culver City Senior With Dementia Missing

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

Melinda Guttry last seen Sept. 28 at Sprouts Market By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is asking...

A federal court says Culver City can join a lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Culver City, News

Federal Court Says Culver City Can Join Lawsuit Against FAA

October 15, 2019

Read more
October 15, 2019

Culver City can join lawsuit filed by the City LA challenging FAA flight path modifications at LAX. By Sam Catanzaro...
Edify Tv, News

Allied Model Trains building to be converted into office space, Missing Culver City senior with dementia located

October 14, 2019

Read more
October 14, 2019

The Westside Today News Show October 14, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes.* Allied...

A rendering of Amazon's future Culver City campus. Photos: Courtesy.
Culver City, News

Steel Framework Rises at Culver Studio Amazon Expansion

October 13, 2019

Read more
October 13, 2019

By Sam Catanzaro and Keldine Hull Steel framework is now rising for Amazon’s $620 million expansion of the Culver Studios...

Melinda Guttry. Photo: CCPD.
News

Missing Culver City Senior With Dementia Located

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Melinda Guttry found, according to police By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City senior who recently went missing has been found,...
Edify Tv, News

Tour historic Culver City buildings with the Los Angeles Conservancy, LA Donut Festival returns: Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11 2019

October 11, 2019

Read more
October 11, 2019

Westside Today Westside Local – Oct. 11th 2019 – all your local events and happenings in under five minutes.* Tour...
Dining, Lifestyle, News

4Fingers Asian-Style Fried Chicken Opens First US Location on Westside

October 10, 2019

Read more
October 10, 2019

Asian-style fried chicken joint opens on Sawtelle By Staff Writer While the world was debating Wendy’s versus Popeyes, a new...

Photo: Getty Images.
Culver City, News

Culver City Businesses Exposed to Measles

October 10, 2019

Read more
October 10, 2019

Arclight Theatre, AR Cucina exposed October 5 By Staff Writer The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health)...

Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWSLETTER

Join our newsletter! Receive the latest news, events, and opinion in the Westside and surrounding areas.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Santa Monica Mirror, 2116 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA, 90403, http://www.smmirror.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR