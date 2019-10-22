Culver City Council bans sale of flavored tobacco and vapes, Food truck competition comes to Culver City: Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019

Westside Today News Show October 21, 2019 – all your local news and happenings in under 5 minutes!
* Culver City Council bans sale of flavored tobacco and vapes.
* Food truck competition comes to Culver City
Show made possible by Alexander Audiology, Inc.
