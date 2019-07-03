Culver Police to Increase 4th of July DUI Enforcement

By Staff Writer

The 4th of July holiday is a time to enjoy fireworks and show country pride, but traditionally it is also one of the more dangerous times to be on the road.



To keep families safe this Independence Day, the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) will have increased enforcement focused on impaired driving during the 4th of July holiday.



According to preliminary data from the California Highway Patrol, seven people were killed and 73 injured in alcohol-related crashes statewide on the 4th of July last year. Every deadly crash involved a driver who had been drinking.



“Drinking and driving is a bad combination,” CCPD Chief Bixby said. “The consequences are abundantly clear, yet people still make the poor decision to drive after drinking. Please be smart and make this 4th of July holiday a fun and memorable one.”



If you are headed to 4th of July parties, designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If you are hosting a party, CCPD is recommending to offer non-alcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. See people leaving who have been drinking? Check how they are getting home. Offer to let them stay the night, if a sober driver or ride-share option is not available to take them home.



“Driving with just a buzz doesn’t cut it,” Chief Bixby said. “With the rise in ride-share options, there really is no excuse for driving impaired.”



The average cost of a DUI arrest is approximately $13,500, accounting for vehicle impound fees, fines, attorney fees, auto insurance hikes and other penalties. Th eCCPDalso reminds residents that prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana can all be impairing and land you a DUI, especially in combination with alcohol and/or other drugs.



Funding for DUI enforcement was provided in part by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In addition, CCPD is reminding residents and visitors that the sale and possession of all fireworks is illegal in Culver City, that includes the “safe and sane” fireworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All violators may be subject to fines and arrest if caught displaying or in possession of fireworks. It is important that the public recognize the potential dangers in the use and handling of fireworks. The risk of injury, especially to children and young adults, is of great concern to the Police and Fire Departments,” CCPD said.

For questions about fireworks, call Officer Marissa Yabko at (310) 253-6258.