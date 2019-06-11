130,000 Square Foot Apple Office Building Well Under Way in Culver City

Apple’s Culver City headquarters to employ more than 1,000 people

By Sam Catanzaro

Construction of Apple’s new Culver City headquarters is well underway as construction topped-off this week on the over 130,000 square foot corporate and retail campus set to open later this year.

Once open, the four-story building located at 8777 Washington Boulevard will serve as the new Culver City headquarters of Apple’s content division with 128,000 square feet office space and 4,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Apple has said that they plan on employing more than 1,000 people at this campus by 2022.

The project is a collaboration between developers Clarion Partners and LPC West.