By Keldine Hull

Despite the rain, the sun came out just in time last Sunday, February 9, for the 4th annual Smooches 4 Pooches event benefitting Adopt & Shop and hosted by Fitdog Sports Club.

The dog-friendly event featured their popular digital kissing booth. For a $10 donation, dog lovers could take a photo with a furry friend of their choice and support a great cause, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Adopt & Shop. Dog owners were invited to bring their dogs along for the event and encouraged to donate dog beds, dog food and old blankets to Operation Blankets of Love, a non-profit that rescues and shelters homeless dogs left without basic necessities on the streets of Los Angeles.

Located at 1712 21st Street in Santa Monica, Fitdog Sports Club offers dog care that truly enriches the life of each pet that trots through its doors. Their attentive staff caters to the individual needs of each dog with the affection of someone who genuinely cares for animals. Fitdog Sports Club offers daily online report cards, free group walks, extended boarding and a 3,000- square foot dog park with anti-slip and anti-fatigue rubber mats. They also offer full-service grooming, doggy gym classes that teach pups new skills while improving their physical health, and an all-natural flee treatment. Training programs that are provided include a Loose Leash Workshop, Advanced Obedience, Puppy Essentials, Behavioral Immersion, and Obedience Foundations among many others.

The Pooches 4 Smooches event welcomed different dogs from different walks of life for the same reason: to shower them with affection and for the dogs in need, to find them a forever home with a loving family. There was no shortage of adoration for man’s best friend; some would even say it was paw-sitively amazing.

To learn more about Fitdog Sports Club, including other services offered and how to join, visit: https://fitdog.com or at facebook.com/FitdogSportsClub/.