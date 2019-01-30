Target Coming to Sawtelle

By Staff Writer

Target has announced the opening of a new store in West Los Angeles in the Sawtelle neighborhood, set to open on April 7.

Located at 1840 Santa Monica Boulevard, the 31,000 square feet space will mark Target’s 15th small-format store in the greater Los Angeles area.

“Target has made continued investments in stores across Los Angeles to deliver closer-to-home shopping opportunities that meet the needs of many unique and dynamic communities. Target’s new Sawtelle store will offer a convenient shopping experience for local residents and families that’s both easy and inspiring,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, Properties, Target.

Target has signed a lease with the CIM Group for the store, which will offer many of the same product categories guests can expect to find in a full-size store, with an assortment that is curated to best serve area residents. It will also offer Order Pickup, where guests can order online and pick up in a store – with nearly all orders ready within an hour.

Target will begin hiring approximately 100 team members for the LA Sawtelle store at a job fair on Monday, Feb. 4. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers now to apply in advance, or may apply in person on the day of the job fair. Store leaders will conduct interviews with applicants and discuss Target’s dynamic, team-oriented culture.