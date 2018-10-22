Growth Capital Conference Focuses on Innovation

By Jeff Hall

On Thursday, October 25, Growth Capital Conference (GCC) returns to the Olympic Collection to host a gathering of entrepreneurs seeking capital and investors who might want to back these startups.

Breakfast starts at 7:00 a.m.; presentations begin at 7:30 a.m. The event will conclude at 10 a.m.

Six deals will be presented this Thursday:

The first is a cloud-based home security system that provides more privacy and more options, all at less cost. The company has 1,000 active users.

The second is a healthcare firm that uses tissue and bone regeneration to cure wounds and avoid amputations. This company has raised $1 million so far and has 40 patents.

Next is a multi-headed toothbrush that eliminates and/or prevents gum disease. 230 units have been sold so far.

Fourth is an advertising platform that enables partners to sell services, create jobs for micro-influencers and provide discounts for buyers of products shown on the platform.

Next is a body-and-vehicle camera system that targets police departments as its end user. All footage captured will automatically be stored in the cloud.

Going up last is a point to point data transfer system that can accommodate unlimited file size and unlimited numbers of files and users. The system fully synchronizes every 45 seconds.

The Capital Sources Panel will include members representing over 500 investors:

Michael Donahue, President, Columbia Capital Securities. This Investment banker raises $5 million to $100 million for growing firms.

Greg Cullen, Managing Director, Harvard Investment Group. HIG invests $50K to several million $ in startups and real estate deals.

Jay Goss, General Partner, Wavemaker – Wavemaker’s 360 Health Seed & Series A Fund focuses on healthcare start-ups. Wavemaker is one of LA’s most established and active funds.

Gene Massey, CEO. MediaShares and QwikShares. Massey offers crowdfunding solutions through online stock offerings.

Richard Morganstern, Past President, Tech Coast Angels—LA’s largest angel network in the US with 300 members. TCA has invested over $180 million in over 300 companies.

Chris Wadden, Chairman, Pasadena Angels, with 100 members. PA has invested over $65 million in over 175 companies.

For information about this or future Growth Capital Conference events, go to gccc2000.org.