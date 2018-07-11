Wilshire Skyline’s The Line Lofts Open in Hollywood

1 of 4

Wilshire Skyline , a Los Angeles-based real estate firm, today announced the grand opening of The Line Lofts , a six-story residential building in Los Angeles’ iconic Hollywood neighborhood. Comprised of 82 residential lofts and flats, The Line Lofts is Hollywood’s newest architectural gem. The building provides a quintessential California modern lifestyle with rates ranging from $2,500 to $7,000 per month and are available either unfurnished or with fully furnished packages.

“Given the 45-year family history behind this site, it was critical to us that we build something special that future generations and our local community would be proud of for years to come,” said AlanNissel, Principal of Wilshire Skyline.

Wilshire Skyline partnered with Elan Mordoch of Integrated Development to develop the project. The final product is a result of a shared vision to create a sophisticated, timeless and highly styled building that would appeal to savvy renters of today and tomorrow. “The Line Lofts blends exceptional architecture and innovative design with carefully crafted residences and a network of common areas to create a truly unique residential offering in the heart of Hollywood,” added Mr. Mordoch, President of Integrated Development.

Designed by award-winning architectural firm SPF:architects , the building is comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly residences ranging from 415 to 1,477 square feet. The second and sixth floors provide lofted residences with 16- to 20-foot ceiling heights; the third through fifth floors are flat residences with 10-foot ceiling heights. All residences have cubed patios that seamlessly blend the transition between indoor and outdoor living. Zoltan Pali, founder and principal at SPF:architects, conceived each residence to optimize natural light and showcase the surrounding views spanning the Downtown and Westside skylines as well as the nearby Hollywood Hills.

The lobby and common areas of the building were designed by both Integrated Development and Los Angeles-based interior designer Gulla Jónsdóttir , whose notable work in Los Angeles includes La Peer Hotel, The Roosevelt Hotel, The Mayfair Hotel and Getty Center. These areas were conceived as natural extensions of each residence providing flexible and functional creative spaces for residents to use and enjoy. Jónsdóttir sourced many of the furniture pieces from small production designers outside of Milan featuring elegant, neutral colors and soft textures that create sophisticated light and earthy retreats.

Community amenities include The Sky Lounge, a penthouse-level lounge with double height ceilings and windows framing unobstructed views of the city; The Retreat, an indoor/outdoor recreation center opening to the pool and spa deck, complete with a kitchen and lofted library; The Wellness Spot, a lobby-level gym; and ground floor retail. Residents also receive gated parking and keyless entry, central mailbox access with 24-hour package pickup and 24-hour courtesy patrols.

Prospective residents are offered a wide range of furnishing packages and each home can be furnished to meet the most discerning design standards, including contemporary furniture packages hand-selected by Gulla Jónsdóttir or modern packages curated by Integrated Development. Residents will enjoy hotel-inspired living at residential rates with turn-down service and housekeeping packages included in all furniture packages for ultimate convenience and comfort.

“What is novel about this comprehensive furnishing package is not only its design, but that its cost is largely borne by The Line Lofts rather than the resident, who is only expected to bring a toothbrush and some clothes,” added Mr. Nissel.

Located at 1737 N. Las Palmas Avenue and nestled on a quiet street off iconic Hollywood Boulevard, The Line Lofts is within walking distance to several of Hollywood’s famed attractions including Hollywood Boulevard, Vine Street, Musso & Frank Grill, Grauman’s Chinese Theater, Runyon Canyon and more. With a Walk Score of 98 and close proximity to the Metro and 101 Freeway, the centralized location provides easy access to explore the greater Los Angeles region.

The Line Lofts is being leased and managed by Greystar, one of the premier residential management companies in the United States.