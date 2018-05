At Santa Monica High School (Samo) Thursday May 10, Samo hosted El Segundo in an Ocean League baseball game and won 1-0 in 8 innings. Samo scored the game-winning

run when they had bases loaded and the pitcher from El Segundo gave up a walk. With the win Samo ends the season with an 8-2 record in league play and 14-15 overall. Samo beings the playoffs Friday May 18 when they travel to Arcadia High School.