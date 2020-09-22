September 22, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Officials Threaten to Close Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn

Officials post additional notices at skatepark 

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark if patrons do not wear face coverings. 

“Culver City staff are aware that Skate Park users are not wearing the required face coverings and protective gear. If violations continue, the Skate Park will be closed. Wear a face covering to protect yourself and others!” said Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services in a notice. 

Culver City staff have added three new signs at the skate park, located at 9910 Jefferson Boulevard, alerting patrons that face coverings and safety gear–helmet, elbow and knee pads–are mandatory. 

In addition to wearing face coverings and protective gear, patrons must maintain physical distancing of six feet must and should bring their own water bottles, hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes to sanitize their hands frequently, among other rules.

Benches and bleachers are sanitized once per day and are not to be used for group gatherings, according to officials. Restrooms are sanitized two times a day. 

In addition, no spectators are allowed at the skatepark the city noted. 

in Featured, News, Sports, Westside Wellness
