Safran’s Affordable Housing Complex

Back in September 2017, affordable housing developer Thomas Safran of Safran & Associates, presented his proposal for an 81-unit affordable apartment complex at Bundy Drive and Missouri Avenue, not far from Brentwood, designed to replace the former West L.A. Animal Shelter.

Since that first iteration, Safran has redesigned the project and the six-story complex will now house 74, not 81 units – 36 of which will be designated for low-income families.

An additional 37 units will be earmarked for formerly homeless families, while one unit will house the onsite manager of the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safran said the complex should break ground in early 2019 and the property will combine a mix of one, two and three bedroom units, together with a community room complete with a kitchen, a fitness room, library, computer lab, meeting rooms and an outdoor courtyard with lush landscaping. There will also be 50 parking spaces in the complex.

The complex is being designed by Withee Malcolm Architects, and residents will also be able to take advantage of the Expo Line’s Expo/Bundy station, which is just three blocks from the property.

Safran was one of the panelists at the April 24 South Brentwood Residents Association annual meeting.